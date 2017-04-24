Neglected animals found at Queen Creek home

A matted coat on "Lillie" the dog, rescued from a Gilbert home Monday. 24 April 2017

"Lillie" was rescued from a Gilbert home after years of neglect. 24 April 2017

Authorities discovered a pair of malnourished animals at a Queen Creek home while performing a welfare check on a resident last Friday.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Calbert Gillett said they discovered a malnourished horse and dog at 18551 East Via De Palmas when their deputies were conducting a welfare check on the woman who lives there.

Gillett said Sandra Wood, 66, told investigators that she loved the animals, but was too ill to care for them.

Deputies found a horse on the property, "Santos," a 23-year-old gelding that was weak, extremely emaciated and had a hard time standing.

Despite efforts to save the horse, veterinarians said his health had deteriorated to a point that required them to euthanize him.

A 12-year-old cocker spaniel, "Lillie," was found with large clumps of matted hair weighing down her ears and legs to the point she had difficulty walking. She was also filthy, said Gillett.

The cocker spaniel was removed to the Palm Glen Animal Hospital where a veterinarian shaved large clumps of matted hair off of her.

Dr. Mangone said it was, "the worst case of this kind of neglect I've seen in 21 years."

Gillett said the dog's condition is improving but It is not clear if or when she’ll be healthy enough to be considered for adoption.

Ms. Wood was taken to a hospital for treatment for her illnesses.

Gillett said when Woods is released she will face four counts of Animal Cruelty for failing to provide food, water and medical care to her animals.

