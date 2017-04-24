Casa Grande Union High School vandalized over weekend

Damage done by vandals at Casa Grande Union High School. 24 April 2017

Damage done on vehicle by vandals. 24 April 2017

Thousands of dollars in damage and no suspects in sight.

Police in Casa Grande are asking for the public's help to catch the vandals who broke into Casa Grande Union High School early Saturday morning.

Vandalism photos show maintenance vehicles covered in paint, graffiti on walls, and school buses sprayed with foam from a fire extinguisher.

"It's unnecessary," said parent Desiree Gonzalez. "I don't understand why they'd want to do that."

Principal Tom Trigalet said the vandals also smashed a door window to break into a faculty break room.

The thieves grabbed an assortment of energy drinks, beef jerky and potato chips, then took off.

But the crime spree didn't stop there.

The vandals dumped paint all over school maintenance vehicles and sprayed them with graffiti.

There's also graffiti all around the school's maintenance shed.

The inside of a dozen school buses were foamed with fire extinguishers.

School officials estimate the damage could be in excess of $20,000, but Trigalet said it could have been worse.

"Nothing that would directly impact our students' education in the classroom was damaged or vandalized," said Trigalet. "If it had been, the ability to replace it would have been difficult. It's just a shame anything like this that goes on in any community, or any school."

According to Trigalet, there is surveillance video of the vandals in action, so police do have some leads to work with.

It is unclear what the motive was or whether any of the vandals were actual students at this school, said Trigalet.

