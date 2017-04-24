Deadliest Catch star arrested on drug charges in Phoenix

Jacob Harris, star of the popular reality show, Deadliest Catch was arrested in Phoenix Saturday night on drug charges.

Phoenix police say that on Friday, April 21, a woman reported that her friend, Jacob Harris took her vehicle without permission while she slept at a motel near I-17 and Northern Avenue.

[RAW VIDEO: 'Deadliest Catch' star faces judge over drug charges]

The woman told police she and Harris were in town together on vacation. She woke to find Harris, her keys, her cash and her vehicle gone, according to court documents.

Phoenix police responded Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to a fight call at a convenience store where the victim was out with the person who she believed had stolen her vehicle.

At the time of contact, Phoenix police say Harris was found to be in possession of prescription drugs and crystal meth. He was booked on felony theft, possession of dangerous drugs and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Harris made his first court appearance where a judge said there wasn't probable cause for the felony theft charge. He was released on his recognizance.

His next court date is scheduled for May 5.

