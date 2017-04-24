Law bans medical balance billing

Balance billing has been a problem for years and even though it's illegal in other states, it's very legal here in Arizona. But not for long.

“I'm thrilled!” State Senator Debbie Lesko says Arizona consumers should be just as excited.

Lesko sponsored a bill that helps eliminate something referred to as "balance billing" in the medical field.

And that legislation, just recently passed.

“This legislation is a big win for patients in Arizona. Now they have a way to settle their surprise medical bills; this is such a big problem,” said Lesko.

And, balance billing is a big problem. Just ask Carrie Wallinger. She was recently profiled in a 3 On Your Side and said she's a victim of balance billing.

“Panic! I don't have $9,000 to pay for something like that,” said Wallinger.

Wallinger's finger was injured breaking up a fight between her dogs. And although the hospital she went to is considered "in network" with her insurance carrier, the doctor who stitched up her finger is out of network.

That doctor is from the Arizona Center for Hand Surgery and after being paid the lower, in-network amount from Wallinger's insurance, they sent Wallinger a bill for the remaining balance, $9,000.

The Arizona Center for Hand Surgery has been profiled in the past for balance billing and even threw me off their property saying they did not want to talk about their billing practices.

“Here is your business card, and please leave the property,” an employee said.

“Okay, you don't want to talk. Then please tell whoever needs to know that I'm airing a news report on your billing practices,” Gary Harper said.

Senator Lesko says now consumers will get relief.

“If a patient gets a surprise bill, under my legislation they'll be able to call the Department of Insurance which will set up a telephone call between the doctor, the insurance company and the patient. In most of the cases it will be settled right then and there but if for some reason, it's not settled over the telephone call then it will go to a private arbitrator which will settle the amount and the patient will be out no more expense,” Lesko said.

Lesko says similar laws in other states are resolved more than 90 percent of the time with one call

“I’m absolutely thrilled because this is something I worked so hard on for months so I'm thankful to all the legislatures who voted for this,” Lesko said.

The good news is Gov. Doug Ducey just signed this bill into law Monday morning.

However, the downside is that it won't take effect January 2019 because the Department of Insurance needs time to set up all the guidelines and get ready for the big change.

