Law bans medical balance billing

Law bans medical balance billingPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Senior citizen nabbed for $3.6K in bank overdraft fees
Senior citizen nabbed for $3.6K in bank overdraft fees
Overdraft fees are a bank's bread and butter. In fact, banks took in nearly $33 billion in overdraft fees last year and one Valley senior citizen contributed to those fees to the tune of $3,600.More >
Overdraft fees are a bank's bread and butter. In fact, banks took in nearly $33 billion in overdraft fees last year and one Valley senior citizen contributed to those fees to the tune of $3,600.More >
3 On Your Side
Grandma scammed out of $13K in 'Grandparent Scam'
Grandma scammed out of $13K in 'Grandparent Scam'
A Phoenix woman got a call from her grandson in trouble, or so she thought. Instead, it was an elaborate scam.More >
A Phoenix woman got a call from her grandson in trouble, or so she thought. Instead, it was an elaborate scam.More >
3 On Your Side
Used car purchase leads to title fiasco
Used car purchase leads to title fiasco
A Tolleson man wanted to buy a larger, used car for his growing family but, he wound up in the middle of a major mess.More >
A Tolleson man wanted to buy a larger, used car for his growing family but, he wound up in the middle of a major mess.More >
3 On Your Side
Prescription drug manufacturers returning money
Prescription drug manufacturers returning money
Shoppers are used to money back guarantees for everything from razors to toilet paper. But consumer products aren’t the only things now offering purchase protection.More >
Shoppers are used to money back guarantees for everything from razors to toilet paper. But consumer products aren’t the only things now offering purchase protection.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix woman loses $3.5K to unlicensed contractor
Phoenix woman loses $3.5K to unlicensed contractor
Itzel Abarca has a talent when it comes to remodeling homes. She's done it before and calls renovating houses "fun.” "It is. I truly like it, I love it," she said.More >
Itzel Abarca has a talent when it comes to remodeling homes. She's done it before and calls renovating houses "fun.” "It is. I truly like it, I love it," she said.More >
3 On Your Side
'Most Wanted' man dupes senior citizen
'Most Wanted' man dupes senior citizen
When 3 On Your Side started looking into a so-called handy man, it didn't take long to find out he has quite the past. In fact, it's landed him at the top of the contracting board's "most wanted" list.More >
When 3 On Your Side started looking into a so-called handy man, it didn't take long to find out he has quite the past. In fact, it's landed him at the top of the contracting board's "most wanted" list.More >
3 On Your Side
Chandler woman has unusual problem with internet service
Chandler woman has unusual problem with internet service
Being able to work from home is always a nice perk and you usually need the internet to do that. But a Chandler woman says with her internet down, she can’t work and can’t get a paycheck.More >
Being able to work from home is always a nice perk and you usually need the internet to do that. But a Chandler woman says with her internet down, she can’t work and can’t get a paycheck.More >
3 On Your Side
Don't get ripped-off following a Monsoon storm
Don't get ripped-off following a Monsoon storm
Arizona's monsoons have a history of leaving behind some severe damage. From downed trees, to leaky roofs, repairs can be costly.More >
Arizona's monsoons have a history of leaving behind some severe damage. From downed trees, to leaky roofs, repairs can be costly.More >
3 On Your Side
There may be a reason your office space annoys you
There may be a reason your office space annoys you
More than 70 percent of American workers now work in open office spaces. If you can see everyone around you when you sit down to get the job done, you know it can increase collaboration, but there can also be challenges.More >
More than 70 percent of American workers now work in open office spaces. If you can see everyone around you when you sit down to get the job done, you know it can increase collaboration, but there can also be challenges.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.