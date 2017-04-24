Prescott cab driver arrested for alleged sexual assault of passenger

A Prescott cab driver was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly sexually assaulting his passenger.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the passenger and her friend had been drinking while visiting clubs on the popular Whiskey Row in Prescott.

The passenger, a woman in her 30's, admitted to having too much to drink with her friend and decided to take a taxi to get home safely. The woman said during the ride, the taxi driver passed by the turn into her neighborhood, drove a bit farther, and then pulled over.

The driver exited the cab. walked over to her side of the vehicle and opened her door. The passenger told YCSO the man removed portions of her clothing and sexually assaulted her as she resisted.

She told deputies the driver only stopped the assault when the radio dispatcher was heard attempting to find out why the fare was taking so long.

The driver eventually took her home. Before he left, the victim demanded his name and the identification of the taxi company. YCSO says he told her his name was John and provided the identification of a competing cab service.

He did not charge the victim for the trip. The victim gave a physical description of her attacker to the reporting deputy.

Around 3:15 a.m., a deputy spotted a yellow colored minivan taxi north on Montezuma Street which eventually pulled into the Maverick gas station in the 600 block of Whipple Street.

While the deputy was parked nearby, the driver never exited his cab. The deputy then approached the driver on foot and noted he matched the suspect description provided by the victim.

According to YCSO, the driver was identified as 63-year-old Casey Bright from Prescott Valley who claimed he did not know any cab drivers named John. When questioned about a recent stop in the victim's neighborhood, the driver admitted dropping off an intoxicated female in that area earlier.

A check of Bright's log confirmed he had taken the victim home. He also admitted lying to victim regarding his name and cab company identification. Bright claimed any sexual contact was consensual.

Once the initial investigation was concluded, Bright was arrested for one count of Sexual Assault and remains in the Camp Verde Detention on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.