Diamondbacks place Miller on 10-Day DL, recall Bracho

The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed right-handed starter Shelby Miller on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation.

Miller, off to a good start after an awful 2016 season, left in the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He had thrown four scoreless innings but walked the first two batters in the fifth and allowed a double. Miller threw one more pitch before being removed from the game. He is 2-2 with a 4.09 ERA in four starts.

Arizona recalled right-hander Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno to take Miller's roster spot. Bracho is 0-1 with two saves with a 0.00 ERA in six appearances with the Aces. He has struck out 12 and walked one. The one run he has allowed was unearned.

