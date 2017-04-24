Chandler teen restores historic cemetery as symbol of respect to his roots

While Dozal needs to present his project beforeearning his Eagle Scout distinction, he already calls the experience life-changing. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Chandler teen with a personal connection to a historic cemetery is helping restore it as a symbol of respect.

Adrian Dozal, 16, discovered the Goodyear-Ocotillo Cemetery was overgrown with weeds and rusted crosses last fall.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It’s a cemetery, right? A final resting place for people and it just seems like it’s been neglected,” said Dozal.

“I feel connected to these people because my dad is an immigrant and my family is from Mexico,” said Dozal.

“I’m very proud of him,” said Blanca Dozal, Adrian’s mom.

Ernestina Romero, who has several relatives buried in the cemetery, found a few words to describe her appreciation to Adrian and his troop.

“It’s special, a nice surprise,” said Romero.

“It means a lot to my Tata. This was my grandfather’s family. He would have really appreciated it,” said Anthony Romero, Ernestina’s grandson.

“We should respect people the way we would want to be respected,” said Dozal.

“This project made me realize I can change something and other can people too. To make the world a better place, that’s what I’m here for,” said Dozal.

