Law enforcement shortage prompts press conference, job fair

Leaders of local law enforcement agencies met to speak jointly to the press about their 'critical' need to fill positions.

Arizona DPS Director Frank Milstead, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone and Phoenix PD Employment Services Commander Brian Lee spoke to the press on Monday morning at Northern Arizona University's north Phoenix campus.

"We are facing trying times. For each agency here and for others throughout the valley, we are depleted of resources. We have considerable career opportunities and we're looking for talented individuals to fill those jobs," Penzone said.

The law enforcement agencies have a shortage and need to fill available positions.

"We have 385 vacancies and we are committed to filling those vacancies. We're looking to hire about 400 officers over the next year," Lee said.

The reason for the shortage was not discussed in the press conference.

The press conference was held as a prelude to a job fair for all three agencies and more this Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 10 a.m. to noon at NAU's north Phoenix campus.

The agencies that will have recruiters at the job fair include Phoenix PD, Scottsdale PD, Peoria PD, Glendale PD, Flagstaff PD, Tucson PD, Border Patrol, DEA, DPS, Department of Corrections, Department of Juvenile Corrections, Gila River PD and Coconino County Sheriffs Office.

