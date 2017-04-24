Brush fire breaks out near Dead Horse Ranch State Park

The Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. near Dead Horse Ranch State Park, adjacent to North 10th Street.

Fire personnel found fire in the grass, brush and surrounding trees, located in the Verde River Corridor, east of North 10th Street. Firefighters were able to control the fire; however, it took them nearly two hours to fully extinguish it due to a number of downed trees involved in the fire.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters assisted in containing the fire that ended up spanning a 2500 square-foot area.

The fire is still under investigation but initial investigation shows the fire was human caused and might have stemmed from an abandoned cooking fire.

The Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department encourage the public to use extreme caution when utilizing fire or spark-producing tools and appliances, especially in the midst of the recent windy conditions.

