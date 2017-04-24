Prescott officer involved shooting leaves one suspect dead

An officer involved shooting in Prescott on Sunday afternoon resulted in one dead suspect.

Prescott police were called to a house in the 900 block of Hope Street to respond to a report of a subject firing multiple shots from a gun.

When officers arrived on scene, the armed suspect was firing gunshots from inside the home. According to Prescott police, the suspect was firing the gun into nearby occupied structures and in the direction of officers.

Neighbors in the surrounding area were evacuated as negotiations with the suspect were initiated.

Prescott PD said during negotiations, the suspect confronted officers with the firearm. The suspect was then shot by a Prescott police officer and was pronounced dead on scene.

The Department of Public Safety Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating the incident.

The identity of the subject is pending next of kin notification and the identity of the officer has not been released.

