Valley mom with cerebral palsy finishes fourth consecutive Pat's Run

Kianie King, the Glendale mom who crutched her way to the finish line of the annual Pat's Run the last three years, finished her fourth run Saturday, and her first one as a mom.

King, who lives with cerebral palsy, walked the entire 4.2 miles, relying on her crutches, her family and her will to get her to the finish. Despite the blisters on her hands and feet and the hot Arizona sun, King finished the race with her 2-month old daughter Zoey right by her side.

King said Pat Tillman's legacy of never giving up and giving back aligned with her own values of finishing the race despite her condition.

