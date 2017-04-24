Man with knife causes lockdown at two Peoria schools

Two Peoria elementary schools were put on lockdown Monday morning after a suspicious man with a knife was reported in the area.

According to Peoria police, Legacy Traditional School and Coyote Hills Elementary School were locked down prior to the start of the school day after a man riding a bicycle approached a woman walking her child to school and attempted to rob her at knife point.

The man was identified by Peoria police as 47-year-old Kenneth Novotny.

Novotny held a knife up to the woman and attempted to take her cell phone. Peoria PD said it was just an attempt, nothing was taken and no one was injured.

Peoria police then began receiving calls of a man hopping fences between houses in the neighborhood near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley.

The suspect tried to enter different houses in the area and got into one, barricading himself inside.

The Peoria police K-9 unit tracked the scent of the suspect to the house where Peoria police arrested him.

The lockdown on both schools was then lifted.

Man arrested for Burglary & Attempted Armed Robbery after schools locked down this morning, 47yr old Kenneth Novotny https://t.co/PxHH4qgdtj pic.twitter.com/ZvEQFXKKSW — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) April 24, 2017

Suspect in custody after police say he trespassed and barricaded himself inside a home and forced a school on lockdown. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/F6MgdN8VcC — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) April 24, 2017

