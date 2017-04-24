Break-in, vandalism reported at Casa Grande Union High

Police say they're investigating a break-in and vandalism at Casa Grande Union High School.

School District Superintendent Shannon Goodsell says there was extensive damage done to the faculty break room and maintenance shop on campus sometime Friday night.

Goodsell calls it an "absolutely senseless acts of vandalism and graffiti."

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports several district vehicles were covered with paint and graffiti.

According to the newspaper, graffiti also was spray-painted inside the building and a window was smashed and a vending machine was broken into in the breakroom.

Goodsell says several buses were broken into and the fire extinguishers set off in them.

Police were working with the district in looking at video camera footage of the break-in to determine an exact time and to try and identify suspects.

