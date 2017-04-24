Monday, April 24

Wildlife World Zoo's newest baby

Meet the newest addition to the Wildlife World Zoo family. It's a baby African Blue Duiker. It looks like a small deer, but it's actually the smallest antelope in the world.

African Blue Duiker Facts:

One of the world’s smallest antelopes in the world

Full grown they can weigh 7-20 lbs.

Females are larger than males

Both males and females grow 2inch horns

They are very territorial

Uses scent glands on the side of their face to mark their territory

Uses sharp horns and sharp hooves to defend territory

They are the only antelope species to eat meat

Their cloven hooves give then excellent traction and stability

The blue duiker is under threat from extensive bush meat hunting across its range

Major predators include birds of prey to baboons, crocodiles, hyenas, wild dogs, cats, and snakes.

They are found in a variety of forested habitats including rain forests, riverine forests, dense thickets, and montane forests.

They are found in abundance throughout central and southern Africa

Wildlife World Zoo Facebook Contest:

Safari Camp $500 SCHOLARSHIP GIVEAWAY!!!!! Is your little animal lover wanting a chance to learn, interact and see what it's like working with exotic animals? Wildlife World is looking for that one child that deserves to win a scholarship to our annual Safari Camp! Have your your little animal ambassador write a 100-word essay on why they should win and submit it to kristymorcom@wildlifeworld.com. Be sure to include the name of the Facebook profile associated with the child (Does not have to be the child's personal profile). Profile included MUST like this post, share and tag 3 friends! One winner will be chosen every week for 4 weeks, each winner will win 2 zoo passes, and the FINAL winner will win 2 zoo passes & a PAID SCHOLARSHIP to our Safari Camp!!!!! The camp is from 6/26-6/30 from 8am-1pm. GOOD LUCK!

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Coast to Coast Job Fair

Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs will be holding a Job Fair in Phoenix, AZ on Monday, April 24 at the Radisson Phoenix Airport. 100's of local jobs will be available from; Sales, Marketing, Law Enforcement, Call Center, Customer Service, Administrative, Accounting, Financial Services, Banking, Retail, Insurance and more!



Anyone looking for work in the Phoenix area is encouraged to attend this FREE event. The event starts at 11:00 AM and ends at 2:00 PM. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.



Phoenix Job Fair

Monday, April 24, 2017

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM



Radisson Phoenix Airport

427 N. 44th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85008



For more information, visit: http://www.coasttocoastcareerfairs.com/job_fairs_by/city/AZ/Phoenix

Sun Devil Dance Team becomes 2017 U.S. National Dance Team

They're the true Spirit Ambassadors for Arizona State University, now, the Sun Devil Dance Team were chosen to represent the United States as the 2017 U.S. National Dance Team. They'll compete at the International Cheer Union (ICU) World Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida April 26-28, to compete for gold, silver and bronze medals against 80 countries. The ICU World Championships is basically "the Olympics" of dance and cheer.

For more information on the World Cheering Championship, visit: http://cheerunion.org/

For more information on the Sun Devil Dance Team, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ASUSpiritSquad/

Motivational Monday: F45 celeb workout

Founded in Australia, F45 is a 45-min workout that helps keep celebs like Hugh Jackman and Nicole Richie looking svelte! It includes cardio, HIIT and strength while participants monitor their heart rate and get access to FREE nutrition support.

For more information, visit: visit https://f45training.com/scottsdalenortheast/ or call: (480) 772-2547

8763 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Actress Geena Davis Raises money for "Breakfast in the Classroom"

Academy Award winning actress Geena Davis will be in the Valley on Friday, April 28th to help raise money for the "Breakfast in the Classroom" program. She'll be speaking at the "We Are UNITED" fundraising event for Valley of the Sun United Way, and its mission to eliminate children from going to school hungry. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at The Phoenician Resort.

Quick Facts:

In a class of 30 students in Maricopa county, more than seven may not eat breakfast;

One in five Arizonans live below the federal poverty line and record numbers of Valley residents continue to turn to local food banks for assistance;

Approximately 82,000 Maricopa County households struggle to put food on the table for themselves or their families, of which 45% are households with children;

Students who eat breakfast each day, on average, score more than 17% higher on math tests and are 20% more likely to graduate than students who don't eat breakfast;

Research shows that the Breakfast in the Classroom model is the single best way to increase participation and achieve the widespread gains in academic success.

For more information, visit: www.vsuw.org/wlclunch or contact the Valley of the Sun United Way

(602) 240-6335

The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort

6000 East Camelback Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Email: wthistle@vsuw.org

Summer health care camps for kids

If you know a high school junior or senior interested in health or medicine, this could be the camp for them. But, you'll need to act quickly, this summer health care career camp will fill up quickly, and space is limited. This hands-on opportunity will help kids explore careers in biomedical sciences, physical therapy, veterinary medicine and more. Also, the camp is free! All applications must be submitted by May 1st.

48 spots for current juniors or seniors in high school must apply by May 1

Students learn about all different health careers from veterinary to perfusion, nurse anesthesia, dental, osteopathic medicine, clinical psychology and many others.

Learn hands-on skills all week and then have mock-emergency scenario at the end to apply skills learned, simulate high-stress environment

Phenomenal opportunity for current juniors and seniors in high school interested in health care to get a real taste of what it could be like

FREE program sponsored by Midwestern with a grant from the BHHS Legacy Foundation

Go to https://www.midwestern.edu/azhealthcareersinstitute.html to download the application. Need parent signature, copy of transcript and letter of recommendation from a science teacher

Get better sleep!

It's National Sleep Awareness Week and Dr. Sharon Thompson dives into the science behind how and why we sleep the way we do. And, how to get more rest every night.

During a night's sleep, there are various stages where different brain activities occur: (from sleepassociation.org)

Stage One: During stage 1 (light sleep), we drift in and out of sleep and can be awakened easily. Our eyes move very slowly and muscle activity slows. People awakened from stage 1 sleep often remember fragmented visual images. Many also experience sudden muscle contractions called hypnic myoclonia or hypnic jerks, often preceded by a sensation of starting to fall. These sudden movements are similar to the "jump" we make when startled. Some people experience a sleep disorder known as PLMS where they experience recurring leg movements.

Stage Two: When we enter stage 2 sleep, eye movements stop and our brain waves become slower, with occasional bursts of rapid waves called sleep spindles.

Stages Three, Four:

In stage 3, extremely slow brain waves called delta waves begin to appear, interspersed with smaller, faster waves. By stage 4, the brain produces delta waves almost exclusively. It is very difficult to wake someone during stages 3 and 4, which together are called deep sleep. There is no eye movement or muscle activity. People awakened during deep sleep do not adjust immediately and often feel groggy and disoriented for several minutes after they wake up. Some children experience bedwetting, night terrors, or sleepwalking during deep sleep.

REM (rapid eye movement)

When we switch into REM sleep, our breathing becomes more rapid, irregular, and shallow, our eyes jerk rapidly in various directions, and our limb muscles become temporarily paralyzed. Our heart rate increases, our blood pressure rises, and males develop penile erections. When people awaken during REM sleep, they often describe bizarre and illogical tales’ dreams.

The first REM sleep period usually occurs about 70 to 90 minutes after we fall asleep. A complete sleep cycle takes 90 to 110 minutes on average. The first sleep cycles each night contain relatively short REM periods and extended periods of deep sleep. As the night progresses, REM sleep periods increase in length while deep sleep decreases. By morning, people spend nearly all their sleep time in stages 1, 2, and REM.

People awakened after sleeping more than a few minutes are usually unable to recall the last few minutes before they fell asleep. This sleep-related form of amnesia is the reason people often forget telephone calls or conversations they've had in the middle of the night. It also explains why we often do not remember our alarms ringing in the morning if we go right back to sleep after turning them off.

What happens if you don't sleep?

Too little sleep can lead to

1. Drowsiness and inability to concentrate

2. Impaired memory and physical performance (traffic accidents)

3. Impaired judgement and decision making

4. Reduced ability to carry out math calculations.

5. Severe sleep deprivation causes, hallucinations and mood swings

How much sleep is enough?

According to the Sleep Foundation, it depends on your age

0-2 months need 12-18 hours

1-3 months: 12-14 hours

3-11 months: 14-15 hours

3-5 years old: 11-13 hours

5-10 years: 10 to 11 hours

11-17 years: 8 - 10 hours

>18 years old and older: 7-9 hours

America has Trouble with Sleep

A Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) survey found:

35.3% reported having under 7 hours of sleep during a typical 24-hour period

48.0% reported snoring

37.9% reported unintentionally falling asleep during the day at least once in the preceding month

4.7% reported nodding off or falling asleep while driving at least once in the preceding month

The National Department of Transportation estimates drowsy driving to be responsible for 1,550 fatalities and 40,000 nonfatal injuries annually

Medical conditions can interfere with sleep including:

Pain

Depression

Over or underactive thyroid

Medications

Talk to your health care provider if sleep disturbance is new

Sleep hygiene tips

1. Spend an appropriate amount of time asleep in bed not too little or too excessive.

a. Don't stay in bed awake for more than 5-10 minutes.

b. If you find your mind racing, or worrying about not being able to sleep during the middle of the night, get out of bed, and sit in a chair in the dark. No TV or internet--These will stimulate your brain.

2. Maintain a regular sleep routine

a. Ideally, stick to the same schedule of bedtime and waking time (+/- 20 minutes) every night of the week.

b. Create a pre-bedtime routine put down screens an hour before bed, take a warm bath or shower, play relaxing music or meditate

3. Limit daytime naps to 30 minutes.

a. Napping does not make up for poor nighttime sleep but a short nap of 20-30 minutes can help to improve mood, alertness and performance.

4. Have a quiet, comfortable bedroom

a. Set your bedroom thermostat at a comfortable temperature. Most people sleep best in a cooler room

b. Background 'white noise' like a fan is OK but extraneous noises like TV tend to disturb sleep for most

c. If your pets awaken you, keep them outside the bedroom (if they let you)

d. Turn off bright lights and close the blinds. Most people sleep best in the dark

e. Have a comfortable mattress and pillows.

5. Don't watch TV or read in bed.

a. The brain associates these activities with wakefulness

b. Reserve bed for sleep and sex.

6. Avoiding stimulants such as caffeine and nicotine close to bedtime.

a. Alcohol can help you fall asleep faster but too much close to bedtime can disrupt sleep in the second half of the night as the body begins to process the alcohol.

7. Exercise

a. As little as 10 minutes of aerobic exercise, such as walking or cycling, can drastically improve the quality of your sleep, when done on a regular basis

b. Most people should avoid strenuous workouts close to bedtime but the effect differs from person to person, so find out what works best for you.

8. Avoid some foods close to bedtime.

a. Heavy or rich foods, fatty or fried meals, spicy dishes, citrus fruits, and carbonated drinks can trigger indigestion and lead to painful heartburn that disrupts sleep.

9. Get adequate exposure to natural light during the day.

To learn more about getting better sleep and excessive sleepiness, visit these websites:

http://sleepfoundation.org/sleep-polls-data/2015-sleep-and-pain

https://sleepfoundation.org/excessivesleepiness/content/how-much-sleep-do-we-really-need-0

For more information: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/

Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology,

926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Phone: (602) 288-0777

The first-ever Gritty City Stringfest takes place in Phoenix

The first-ever Gritty City Stringfest takes place this Saturday, at Valley Bar in downtown Phoenix. The event features three of the best bluegrass bands in the Southwest, and the Haymarket Squares will be there. They are also expected to perform at 2017 Earth Jam.

For more information, visit: www.grittycitystringfest.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/180749182427311

Gritty City Stringfest

(featuring The Haymarket Squares, Run Boy Run, and Laura & The Killed Men)

Saturday, April 29, 2017

8 p.m.

Valley Bar, 130 N. Central, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Tickets: $8 adv., $10 day of show

Kickstart your Spring weight loss!

Master Nutritionist, Christina Jordan, who has lost 130+ pounds is currently on the cover of People Magazine AGAIN - with their "Half Their Size “Special Edition. She shows us how she went from overweight to a healthy weight and overcame Type 2 diabetes.

Healthy Tips:

1) Spring Clean your kitchen (remove all junk food and replace with healthy organic food) Studies show long-term weight loss is more likely when the person has created a healthy relationship with food, viewing it as FUEL and not a reward.

2) Eat Fresh! Enjoy and buy local organic fruits and vegetables from your local Farmers Market. (For example, it's peach picking season in Queen Creek.)

3) Do what you love when working out! When you workout don't do things, you'll dread. Make it fun and try things you like. For example, dancing, swimming or my favorites, hiking, strength training and running! Only do what you enjoy.

4) Do this for the Health of it! Lower STRESS hormones by focusing on being healthy NOT "skinny". Don't obsess and weigh more than twice per month. Focus on all of the health benefits, not just a number on the scale. (*I had to overcome the scale addiction to lose the weight.) This will set you free to enjoy the journey!

5) Make Healthy Eating and Exercise a family affair. Invite the kids and your significant other to join you in working or shopping, chopping, prepping and the picking of fresh fruits and vegetables. Let the kids pick out anything they want to try.

Community Event:

Master Nutritionist, Christina Jordan, invites viewers to join us on Saturday, April 29th, 11am-1:15pm in Mesa at Jacs Figure on Fit for a fun community nutrition and wellness workshop for all ages! **Kids are invited to attend and are FREE with their parents. **

Christina is giving all viewers a free Nutritional Consultation! Just Mention Channel 3.

For more information, visit: www.fitbodyweightloss.com

Fit Body Weight Loss

33 N. Lindsay Rd., #105

Gilbert, AZ 85234

1-844-537-2408

Queen of Clean: Cleaning with Citrus

Citrus cleaners work well, particularly on greasy dirt. Citrus cleaners you buy in the store contain other chemicals but you can make a safe natural one yourself and it is cheap, cheap, cheap!

Mild Citrus Cleaner

This is so simple to make.

Take a quart jar and fill it with citrus peels. Use any peel or any combination of peels.

Pour over the peels enough water to cover them and fill the jar.

Allow this to marinate for about 4 weeks, giving the jar an occasional shake. At the end of 4 weeks, strain out the peels (put them down the disposal for a fresh clean, and dilute in a spray bottle by using half citrus solution and half water. Use to clean more delicate surfaces like granite, marble and travertine.

Citrus Vinegar

This is the stronger citrus cleaner. Make it by filling a quart jar with citrus peels and pouring white vinegar over them to fill the jar. Let this marinate for 4 weeks and then strain out peels and dilute in a spray bottle using half citrus vinegar solution and half white vinegar. This can be used to clean stovetops, bathroom surfaces, mirrors and floors. It even works on the grill and outdoor furniture. Not for use on stone or marble surfaces. It's great for tough jobs.

Dishwasher Cleaning

Put a used ½ lemon in the silverware basket on the dishwasher prior to turning it on to cut grease on dishes and clean the dishwasher.

Chrome Faucets

Rub chrome with Â½ a lemon, even one you have squeezed will work. Rub all over, let sit a few minutes and then buff to a clean shine.

Furniture Polish

Combine 1 cup of olive oil and ¼ cup lemon juice in a small labeled jar. Shake well prior to each use. Apply a little to a soft cloth and rub on wood furniture and then buff to a shine.

Garbage Disposal

Clean and deodorize the garbage disposal by putting citrus peels in it and running with cold water for a few minutes. It cleans out the holes on the disposal and leaves behind a fresh smell.

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292