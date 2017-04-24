Valley ad agency named one of the best places to work in the nation

If employees want an exercise ball instead of a chair, they can. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"Everybody is on a laptop, so they can work where they can walk around and sit in some of the open areas," says Beau Lane, CEO. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Advertising firm LaneTerralever was named one of50 agencies across the world as one of the best places to work by Ad Age. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Advertising firm LaneTerralever was named one of 50 agencies across the country which are among best places to work by Ad Age.

The win was based on several factors in their workplace.

The office itself has its own unique story. The unique contemporary working space was once several residential homes. It doesn't really feel like an office.

"We think people work best when they've got some freedom. Everybody is on a laptop, so they can work where they can walk around and sit in some of the open areas," says Beau Lane, CEO.

If you want an exercise ball instead of a chair, go for it! Still, that's nothing compared to all of the other perks here!

There's paid maternity and paternity leave, matching 401K plan and if you want to volunteer, you can do it during work hours.

And as far as office hours, there is an open policy. The only requirement is that you get your work done.

"The space is conducive to creativity that allows them to have the freedom to do their best work," says Lane. "We've really geared our workplace toward today's worker, the millennial, and people like to work in a collaborative type of open environment. We've achieved that pretty well here," says Lane.

The bottom line is even though the company is thrilled with the recognition, doing the best work for their customers is also their main priority.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.