Search on for man who shot bouncer outside Phoenix strip club

Police searching for the man who shot a bouncer outside a Phoenix strip club early Monday morning.

It happened in front of The Great Alaskan Bush Company at Grand Avenue and Osborn Road.

Police said a customer was not happy when management asked him to leave the establishment.

The man reportedly went out to the parking lot, got a gun from his vehicle and then went back to the club where he shot the bouncer in the calf.

The victim is expected to recover.

The suspect left the scene. Police have not released a description of him or his vehicle.

It’s not clear why the club’s manager asked the man to leave.

Police search for man after they say he shot a bouncer in front of strip club near Grand Ave and Osborn. No other injuries #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/MTm101yISY — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) April 24, 2017

