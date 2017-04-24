Northbound Loop 101 at Southern reopens following fatal motorcycle crash

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred early Monday morning on the Loop 101 near Broadway.

All lanes of northbound Loop 101 at Southern Ave. reopened after 5:00 a.m.

DPS officials say the motorcycle driver hit the back of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear, but the impact was so severe that it caused the car to spin 180 degrees.

#TrafficAlert Here's a look @ ramps fr US 60 to L101 NB--CLOSED fr both directions b/c of deadly motorcycle crash on L101/Southern #azfamily pic.twitter.com/QpabqMoWpa — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) April 24, 2017

#BREAKING UPDATE: all lanes of loop 101 at Southern back open after overnight fatal wreck #azfamily pic.twitter.com/cwNk9PK591 — Lina de Florias (@linadeflorias) April 24, 2017

