PD: Tempe teacher 'apologetic' for inappropriate video chats with teen student

Letter from school district regarding Kara Loofborough to parents and guardians of students of Fees College Preparaqtory Middle School. 24 April 2017 [Source: Tempe Elementary School District]

Court paperwork released Monday reveals new details about a Tempe teacher who was arrested after allegedly exposing herself to a 13-year-old student via video chat and letting him touch her.

Kara Loofborough, 26, a former teacher at Fees College Preparatory Middle School in Tempe was arrested on Thursday.

According to a letter sent by the Tempe Elementary School District to parents and guardians of kids attending the school, Loofborough had been a seventh-grade science teacher in district since August of 2016. Officials with the school district said Loofborough resigned from her position at the beginning of May.

According to police, the investigation started when the teen's father called police because he was concerned about his son's cell phone communication with Loofborough, his teacher.

Officers learned that the 13-year-old had been Facebook messaging and video chatting with her after school hours, including “at all hours of the evening,” according to what the victim’s father told police.

“The father also stated his son was found locked in the bathroom acting as if he was showering when he was in fact [sic] communicating with the teacher,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement in Loofborough’s court paperwork.

The father told investigators that he called Loofborough to address the issue.

“According to the father, the teacher apologized for the contact as well as asked for him not to contact local law enforcement,” the arresting officer wrote. “She stated she wanted to talk further with him about the incident(s).”

Police said that during a forensic interview, the teen admitted that Loofborough exposed herself while on a video chat with him last month. She also, according to what the teen told police, asked the boy to send her a picture of his penis. He sent a photo he found online.

According to court paperwork, the victim said that while at school one day, Loofborough showed him a cell phone video of herself performing oral sex on an unidentified man.

Detectives contacted Loofborough on Thursday.

Police said she admitted to showing her genitalia to the boy and that she was aware that he was only 13. She also allegedly admitted to touching herself while he watched via video chatting on Facebook Messenger. Police said Loofborough told them there was one time where they kissed and she let him touch her breasts.

"She was apologetic," the arresting officer wrote in the probable cause statement.

Loofborough turned herself in and was arrested on one count of furnishing harmful items to a minor, one count of indecent exposure and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Although there is no mention of alcohol in the probable cause statement, the arresting officer did note indications that Loofborough is an alcoholic.

Commissioner Paula Williams set a secured appearance bond of $100,000.

During the short initial court appearance, Loofborough did not say anything but she did visibly react to the bond amount.

“Is this inconveniencing you?” Williams asked.

Loofborough answered, saying that she didn’t have the money.

“It’s secured appearance. You can try to go through a bail bondsman,” Williams suggested before running through the list of release conditions by which Loofbough will have to abide.

If she does post bond, Loofborough will not be released until she has been fitted with electronic monitoring equipment. She also will be subject to supervision by Pretrial Services Agency, which will determine a curfew.

She’s also not permitted to have any contact with minors nor is she allowed to access the internet in any way, shape or form.

Loofborough is due back in court for a status conference on April 27 followed by a preliminary hearing on May 1.

[PUBLIC RECORDS: Loofborough's court paperwork]

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.