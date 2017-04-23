Final photos from missing teen's recovered camera posted online

Jackson and his stepgrandmother are still missing. (Source: Facebook)

A picture of Jackson Standefer from his GoPro camera that was recovered. (Source: Facebook)

The uncle of the boy who was swept down a remote creek in Grand Canyon National Park with his stepgrandmother posted pictures from the teen's recovered camera.

Crews recovered 14-year-old Jackson Standefer's GoPro camera and a backpack. Mark McOmie posted several of the pictures of the teen on his Facebook page on Saturday. Two pictures are of him with the desert landscape behind him and another with his mother.

Jackson and Lou-Ann Merrell have been missing since April 15 when they lost their footing during a family trip to the Grand Canyon and fell into a creek.

Officials were alerted when an emergency GPS locator beacon was set off below the canyon's North Rim, said Chief Ranger Matt Vandzura of the National Park Service.

The National Park Service sent out search teams to try and find the pair but they have come up empty. They have scaled back their search.

Family members had hoped they found something.

"The search consists of community outreach and routine back country patrols at this time. We pray they find something to help us gain closure, we remain hopeful," McOmie posted on Saturday, which marked one week since the two went missing.

McOmie said a celebration of life for Jackson will be held at the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Wednesday, April 26, at 7:00 p.m. in the main chapel.

