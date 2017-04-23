Man critical at Lake Pleasant after a boat fire

The boat's passenger had just finished filling up at the fueling station, when he went to start his ignition and that's when the flash explosion occurred. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was taken to the hospital with burns on 70 percent of his body. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Four people have been injured after a boat caught fire at Lake Pleasant Sunday afternoon.

Peoria Fire spokesman Tim Eiden said two of the men were on a boat at the gas pumps in the marina area at Scorpion Bay when one of the boat's passengers went to start his ignition and there was a flash explosion.

“It sounded like a sonic boom of some kind! We get about three a year that happen on the lake,” Cris McSparen said.

McSparen and his crew helped put out that flash fire with extinguishers and help rescue the passengers. The boat caught fire and two men were burned.

"We got to it pretty quick, got everybody off the boat. A couple guys they got burned pretty good. We did save one dog and then we went and put the fire out,” McSparen said.

Eiden said a man in his 50s was flown from the scene to a county hospital in critical condition with burns on over 70 percent of his body. The second man has burns on his legs and was treated on scene.

A dock worker and another person suffered smoke inhalation.

There was significant damage done to the boat.

An investigation is underway into what caused the blast.

