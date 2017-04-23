Suspect in ex-girlfriend's death has a history of abuse

Prosecutors say the man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend has a history of physical abuse.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports authorities at Daniel Flomer's first-degree murder trial on Thursday say Tina Eckler's body was found badly decomposed under her trailer home about a week after her death in 2014.

Flomer is a suspect in Eckler's killing. Police found Flomer hiding underneath a bed and in possession of Eckler's credit cards.

Prosecutors presented text messages and police reports that show Flomer had a history of abuse toward Eckler.

Eckler's roommate Danny Humphries testified in court. In Humphries testimony, he says Eckler was involved with multiple men, include one who had made threatening gestures toward him.

Flomer's trial is scheduled to continue next week.

