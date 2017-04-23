Fatal accident closes intersection of 75th Ave and Van Buren

A fatal accident closed the intersection of 75th Avenue and Van Buren Sunday morning.

According to Phoenix police, the accident involved two vehicles and occurred around 8:30 a.m.

One of the vehicles, a black Hyundai, was making a left turn when the second vehicle, a green Jeep Grand Cherokee collided into the passenger side.

The vehicle making the left turn was occupied by two people and both were transported to the hospital, the driver was in serious condition and the passenger was in critical condition.

The passenger, Rosa Gonzalez Sanchez, 60, died at the hospital from her injuries. The driver remains in the hospital but is expected to recover. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Phoenix police say impairment is not believed to be a factor in this collision.

