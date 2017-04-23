One person dead after shooting Saturday night in Phoenix

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

One person has died after a shooting Saturday night.

According to Phoenix police, the victim, a 60-year-old male, has died after being transported to the hospital Saturday night with extremely critical injuries.

The shooting happened near 15th Avenue and Taylor around 8:40 p.m.

Witnesses told police they heard three or four men arguing in an alley before a single shot was heard.

Officials said they were still working to put together a suspect description. 

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack