One person dead after shooting Saturday night in Phoenix

One person has died after a shooting Saturday night.

According to Phoenix police, the victim, a 60-year-old male, has died after being transported to the hospital Saturday night with extremely critical injuries.

The shooting happened near 15th Avenue and Taylor around 8:40 p.m.

Witnesses told police they heard three or four men arguing in an alley before a single shot was heard.

Officials said they were still working to put together a suspect description.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.