One dead, one injured after shooting at I-17 & Glendale

One person is dead and one is injured after a reported double shooting at I-17 and Glendale.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two shooting victims.

One person was found dead at the scene.

A second person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary information indicates that the victims and the suspect know each other.

Officers are speaking with several witnesses and any further information will be provided in the morning.

The Glendale Avenue on-ramp for southbound I-17 will be closed through the night while investigators remain on scene.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

