15-year-old starts campaign to buy grandparents' home so they can stay in it

After falling on hard times, it appears a Chandler couple is no longer able to keep up with their house payments. But now, their 15-year-old grandson has stepped in, hoping to help them keep the keys.

To Bryson Williams, this is not just any house.

"It's where you spend your time, it's where you make memories, it's where your family is," Williams said.

The only problem with the home is the "for sale" sign in front of it.

"We've shared memories here, we've had countless visits and times here," he said.

Recently, he learned that his grandparents were left with no choice.

"My grandfather had knee replacement surgery, and it went bad, so he is unable to work in his field of expertise, and without that income and only my grandmother's, they can't pay the mortgage," Williams said.

But he wasn't ready to give up the fight.

"I was really devastated that this home would be lost from my family," he said. "I wanted to keep it in my family but I'm 15 I'm just starting a job."

So, he started a GoFundMe page, which has already garnered thousands of dollars to keep this home in the family.

"I want to save something that's benefiting my family, since I was born, something that helped raise me, something that is more than a house," he said.

