Firefighters urge homeowners to brace for early brush fires

Phoenix firefighters are urging residents to protect their homes after a brush fire came dangerously close to a community near Anthem Friday. The brush fire charred 20 acres and came within a quarter mile of homes near 45th Avenue and Anthem Way.

“Things are starting to dry out so we're going to see more and more incidents of brush fires moving forward,” says William Benedict with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Benedict says brush fires typically spark in the summer but vegetation that sprang up from rains earlier in the year are now drying out.

He’s urging residents to take three steps to prevent fast-moving brush fires from destroying their homes.

First, get rid of dead leaves on roofs and in yards.

“Basically anything that can really carry an ember and perpetuate a fire or start one,” says Benedict.

Second, keep trees and bushes watered.

Third, keep flammables at a distance.

“Like wood piles, gas cans, propane tanks. [Keep them] at least 30 feet away from your foundation,” says Benedict. “If they do combust they can catch your house on fire.”

