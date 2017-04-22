Third victim, a child, has died in Thursday's deadly crash at 32nd St. & Paradise Lane

A sad update. A third person, a child, has now died following a deadly crash Thursday afternoon near 32nd Street and Paradise Lane in north Phoenix.

Police say a passenger car with two adults and two children was headed southbound on 32nd Street at a higher-than-normal rate of speed when the car drove into the middle left-turn lane and collided head-on with a pickup truck.

The driver of the passenger car has been identified as 34-year-old Reshad Lewis. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The adult female passenger in the car has been identified as Nickole Lambert. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

An 8-year-old female in the back seat was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but police say she has since died. She has been identified as Shihada Lewis.

The only survivor in that car is a 3-year-old boy, who was riding in the back seat. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed as serious but stable.

Police say the 3-year-old boy was properly restrained in a child safety seat.

Fire officials say that the crash is an example of how car seats can prevent serious injury in a crash for children up to age 8.

The 49-year-old male driver of the truck sustained minor injuries only. He remained on scene to speak with police. Police say he was not impaired.

Investigators have learned that the driver of the passenger car did have a medical history and it's possible he was having a medical event at the time of the collision.

The incident is still under investigation.

