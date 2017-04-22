Body of jet ski rider missing since collision on Saguaro Lake found, recovered

Crews used sonar and boats to try to locate the jet ski rider on Sunday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Lake Patrol deputies scouring Saguaro Lake for hours over the weekend have found and recovered the body of a jet skier who vanished under water after a collision with a boat.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the jet ski rider, Joshua Slade, turned in front of a 20-foot speed boat near Boat Ramp 2 and they collided shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. He flew off into the water and disappeared.

A friend told investigators that Slade, 21, was not wearing a life jacket and was just out for "one last quick ride in before placing the jet ski on its trailer," MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez explained Monday morning.

The man who was operating the speed/fishing boat that ran over Slade's jet ski called 911 and then started looking for Slade. Lake Patrol arrived a short time later and launched a full-blown search operation.

"A search of the area was conducted by MCSO patrol boats equipped with side-scan sonar and Lake Patrol’s underwater ROV (remote operated vehicle) was deployed and searched several hours and did not locate Slade," Enriquez said.

Crews were back out on the lake Sunday. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the ROV located Slade's body 42 feet under water near the boat ramp where the collision happened.

Lake Patrol deputies ran a night dive operation, recovering Slade's body at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators do not suspect impairment on the part of the boat operator and Slade's friend told deputies that he had not been drinking.

"This case will remain open pending further investigation," Enriquez said.

"Josh was adventurous, an amazing showman and fierce competitor, loving, sweet, and had a laugh that anyone who he met would never forget," reads the GoFundMe page set up for Slade's family. More than 175 people raised more than $9,000 in 20 hours.

The body of 21 year old Joshua Slade was recovered this morning by MCSO, following a tragic jet ski accident at Saguaro Lake on Saturday — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) April 24, 2017

MCSO Lake Patrol Deputies looking for jet ski rider who never surfaced after collision with a boat at Saguaro Lake. pic.twitter.com/766Bu5PFWM — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) April 23, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.