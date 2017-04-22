Thousands hit the pavement for Pat's Run

If you didn't run in Pat's Run Saturday morning, you probably know someone who did!

Thousands of people hit the pavement Saturday morning for the 13th annual Pat's Run, and the event is being called another huge success.

Pat's Run is the signature fundraising event of the Pat Tillman Foundation, which invests in military veterans and their spouses through academic scholarships in honor of the late Pat Tillman, ASU jersey #42.

Tillman's friends and family started Pat’s Run as a way to honor his legacy following his death serving in Afghanistan in 2004. Since 2005, Pat’s Run has grown from 1,000 to 35,000 participants and is now the largest run in the Southwest.

This year, every participant in the run received a commemorative medal.

While the grownups ran the 4.2 miles, many kids took part in the .42 mile kid run for children 12 and under.

