13th Annual Pat's Run

Thousands hit the pavement for Pat's Run

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

If you didn't run in Pat's Run Saturday morning, you probably know someone who did!

Thousands of people hit the pavement Saturday morning for the 13th annual Pat's Run, and the event is being called another huge success.

[Visit our SPECIAL SECTION: Pat's Run]

Pat's Run is the signature fundraising event of the Pat Tillman Foundation, which invests in military veterans and their spouses through academic scholarships in honor of the late Pat Tillman, ASU jersey #42.

Tillman's friends and family started Pat’s Run as a way to honor his legacy following his death serving in Afghanistan in 2004. Since 2005, Pat’s Run has grown from 1,000 to 35,000 participants and is now the largest run in the Southwest.

SLIDESHOW: 13th Annual Pat's Run

APP USERS: Click/tap here for photos

This year, every participant in the run received a commemorative medal.

While the grownups ran the 4.2 miles, many kids took part in the .42 mile kid run for children 12 and under.

Results are now available ONLINE.

3TV and CBS 5 were proud to be the new television partners for Pat's Run this year. Thanks to all of those who helped us bring you coverage of this one-of-a-kind event.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack


  • Pat's Run StoriesMore>>

  • Thousands hit the pavement for Pat's Run

    Thousands hit the pavement for Pat's Run

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:57:23 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    If you didn't run in Pat's Run Saturday morning, you probably know someone who did! Thousands of people hit the pavement Saturday morning for the 13th annual Pat's Run, and the event is being called another huge success.  

    More >

    If you didn't run in Pat's Run Saturday morning, you probably know someone who did! Thousands of people hit the pavement Saturday morning for the 13th annual Pat's Run, and the event is being called another huge success.  

    More >

  • SLIDESHOW: 13th Annual Pat's Run

    SLIDESHOW: 13th Annual Pat's Run

    Saturday, April 22 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-04-22 18:51:43 GMT
    Look what we made together! Let's hear it for Arizona's Family! (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Look what we made together! Let's hear it for Arizona's Family! (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    It's the day we've been waiting for -- the 13th Annual Pat's Run. And just look at what we did together! Congratulations and thank you, Arizona's Family!

    More >

    It's the day we've been waiting for -- the 13th Annual Pat's Run. And just look at what we did together! Congratulations and thank you, Arizona's Family!

    More >

  • Pat's Run road closures

    Pat's Run road closures

    Friday, April 21 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-04-21 21:47:29 GMT
    (Source: Pat Tillman Foundation)(Source: Pat Tillman Foundation)

    The City of Tempe is gearing up for Pat's Run and that means traffic in the area this weekend as well as road closures.

    More >

    The City of Tempe is gearing up for Pat's Run and that means traffic in the area this weekend as well as road closures.

    More >
    •   