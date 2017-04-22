Firefighters rescue hiker in distress on mountain

Firefighters rescued a man in need of medical attention at a mountain in Phoenix on Saturday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded around 11 a.m. to a call about a hiker having a "medical emergency" near 13000 N. Seventh Street, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The man, in his 50s, was experiencing a non-traumatic issue but was not able to make his way down the mountain on his own, fire officials said.

Firefighters treated and transported the man to a hospital once they were able to reach him.

