Man who performed liposuctions without license pleads guilty

A Tucson man accused of performing liposuction procedures while not having a medical license has pleaded guilty to felony charges.

Gustavo Nunez faces up to 178 years in prison when sentenced Aug. 7 on guilty pleas Friday for 28 counts of charges that include aggravated assault, fraud and practicing medicine without a license.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office said seven victims had procedures performed by Nunez between 2012 and 2014 and that three victims were hospitalized after botched surgeries and one sustained life-threatening injuries.

Nunez was arrested after two women went to hospitals with serious aggressive infections stemming from liposuction procedures performed by Nunez. After his arrest was reported, other women reported they had procedures he performed.

Co-defendant Ilda Garcia pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.