Knife-wielding man allegedly steals beer from Circle K

Authorities announced Saturday they are searching for a man who allegedly stole beer from a Circle K in Phoenix and attempted to stab someone when confronted.

On March 14, the man entered a Circle K in the 3500 block of W. Baseline Road where he allegedly opened cases of beer with a knife and placed several cans inside a black bag, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

The man reportedly acted erratic and allegedly tried to stab a person who confronted him about the alleged theft, according to the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

