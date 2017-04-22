Suspect arrested after brief pursuit of stolen vehicle

A suspect was arrested early Saturday morning after a brief pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Phoenix, authorities said.

The pursuit began just after 6 a.m. near I-17 and W. Thunderbird Road when a trooper located the stolen vehicle, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The suspect did not stop until reaching 4040 W. Peoria Avenue where authorities took the suspect into custody, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

