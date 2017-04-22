Firefighters put out blaze at former Circle K store

Firefighters quickly extinguished an early morning fire at a boarded up Circle K in Phoenix Saturday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. near 10th Avenue and West Hatcher Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke and flames coming from the back of the building, including a significant amount of smoke trapped throughout the building, fire officials said.

The small fire was quickly put out.

Fire investigators responded to the scene to find the origin of the fire.

