13th Annual Pat's Run

SLIDESHOW: 13th Annual Pat's Run

Look what we made together! Let's hear it for Arizona's Family! (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Look what we made together! Let's hear it for Arizona's Family! (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

It's the day we've been waiting for -- the 13th Annual Pat's Run.

SPECIAL SECTION: 13th Annual Pat's Run

  • Thousands hit the pavement for Pat's Run

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:57:23 GMT
    If you didn't run in Pat's Run Saturday morning, you probably know someone who did! Thousands of people hit the pavement Saturday morning for the 13th annual Pat's Run, and the event is being called another huge success.  

  • SLIDESHOW: 13th Annual Pat's Run

    Saturday, April 22 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-04-22 18:51:43 GMT
    It's the day we've been waiting for -- the 13th Annual Pat's Run. And just look at what we did together! Congratulations and thank you, Arizona's Family!

  • Pat's Run road closures

    Friday, April 21 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-04-21 21:47:29 GMT
    The City of Tempe is gearing up for Pat's Run and that means traffic in the area this weekend as well as road closures.

