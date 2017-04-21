Bernie Sanders brings message to Mesa: 'Come Together and Fight Back!'

Thousands of Democratic supporters gathered at the Mesa Amphitheatre Friday night to rally for former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The U.S. senator from Vermont has teamed up with DNC Chair Tom Perez for the "Come Together and Fight Back Tour."

According to Sanders' website, the tour is about fighting for working families. It's also designed to create a stronger Democratic party in the wake of last year's losses to Republicans.

During the rally, Sanders' main focus was President Donald Trump. He called the president's first 100 days in office "a fail."

Sanders drew big cheers from the crowd when he brought up immigration.

"We are proud of our immigrants," he said.

The crowd also cheered when Sanders addressed the issue of the high cost of medicine.

"Our message to the greed of the pharmaceutical industry is, 'you will lower the cost of prescription drugs."

Sanders and Perez also addressed the party's goal of raising the minimum wage to $15 and hour, bringing wage equality to women and boosting infrastructure spending.

Later Friday night, the Republican National Committee released the following statement about the Mesa:

"Tonight, not-so-popular DNC Chair Tom Perez and self-proclaimed socialist Bernie Sanders brought their unhinged, profanity-laced roadshow to Mesa,” said Chairwoman McDaniel. “This past November, Arizona voters rejected the far-left policies that Sanders and the Democrat establishment are doubling down on. The Democrats’ dysfunction has only grown during this train wreck of a tour, and to make matters worse Perez and Sanders are disturbingly quiet on whether or not they stand behind their buddies at the Arizona Democrat Party for accepting money from shady donors. It’s no wonder Americans across the country continue to repudiate Democrats at the ballot box. Voters entrusted President Trump and Republicans to move our nation forward and enact their vision to better life for all Americans. The derailing crazy train and failed liberal policies on display tonight will do nothing to change that.”

