ASU freshman goes viral after deconstructing The Chainsmokers' music

An ASU freshman has found overnight fame, thanks to his viral video where he breaks down the simplicity of the popular band, The Chainsmokers.

What started as a Snapchat story for John Fassold's friends turned into an internet sensation with nearly four million views.

"I submitted it at 3 A.M., let's see what happens," Fassold. "I woke up at 9 A.M. to 21,000 views, and I was like, ok, what happened."

Fassold said he is familiar with The Chainsmokers' music, and he listened to their new album.

"I listened to so many similar songs, I'm like, there is a formula here," Fassold said.

And he applied that formula to write his own big hit. But he said he didn't expect his clever take to go platinum.

"No one's taught in school, if you go viral, here's what you do," Fassold said. "I'm also still in college. I've got finals coming up, I've got things to worry about, you know."

Even though some say his video exposes how basic this music is, Fassold said he likes pop. Perhaps not surprisingly, he's working toward becoming a music producer.

"If you're here because you want me to hate on artists, that's not going to happen," Fassold said. "If you're here to learn something and listen to music differently, that's what I want to be here for."

See You Tube Video HERE: (WARNING: Explicit language)

