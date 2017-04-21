Soccer star Didier Drogba arrives in Phoenix

Drogba has landed!

The international soccer superstar got a hero's welcome at Sky Harbor Airport on Friday evening. Didier Drogba will join Phoenix Rising Football club as a player and part owner.

"I'm happy to be here," said the all-time leading goal scorer in the history of the Ivory Coast. "It's an amazing welcome from the fans. I can't wait to get started, to see the stadium, to see my teammates. It's going to be an amazing time here."

Drogba is the former Captain of the Ivory Coast team. He is Chelsea's 4th all-time leading scorer. The - time African Footballer of the Year is reunited with former Chelsea teammate Shaun Wright-Phillips. Drogba is expected to be in the lineup for Phoenix Rising FC for their game against Swope Park Rangers on Saturday night.

