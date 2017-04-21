Firefighters work to put out brush fire near Anthem

Fire fighters are working in North Phoenix to stop a brush fire from spreading into two neighborhoods near Anthem.

Phoenix Fire spokesman Jake Van Hook said crews from Phoenix Fire Department, Daisy Mountain Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management are north of Anthem fighting a 20 acre fire west of Interstate 17. The fire is burning near 45th Avenue and Emily Drive.

Fire crews have established a temporary water source in order for an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter to pick up water for air attacks on the fire, said Van Hook.

The nearest homes are about 1/4 mile from the edge of the fire, said Van Hook. No structures have been threatened so far.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

