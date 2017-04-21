Man arrested for allegedly recording woman changing clothes in Tempe

Police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly recording a woman changing clothes at a store in Tempe.

On March 17, 35-year-old Jacob Dale Cronin, was allegedly seen placing his cellphone through a gap inside a dressing room at Old Navy on 55 S. McClintock Drive. The woman, 25, observed the cellphone and confronted Cronin, according to court documents from Maricopa County.

Tempe police officers arrived and talked to Cronin who denied taking any videos. Cronin said he dropped his phone in the changing room, then inadvertently kicked the phone while trying to pick it up. Cronin's phone was seized and he was released pending additional investigation, according to court documents.

During the execution of a search warrant on Cronin's cellphone, four videos matching the description of the incident were found, according to court documents.

Following the investigation, Tempe detectives arrested Cronin in Gilbert and booked him into the Tempe City Jail. Cronin was later transferred into the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail where he was held to see a judge, according to court documents.

Cronin was charged with three counts of surreptitious photographing, videotaping, filming or digitally recording, according to court documents.

