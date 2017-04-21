Dirty Dining report for April 21, 2017

Dirty Dining report for April 21, 2017Posted: Updated:
Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.
This week's restaurants are:
Switch
2603 N Central Ave.
Phoenix
4 violations
Skippy’s Grill and Cantina
23858 S Power Rd.
Queen Creek
4 violations
El Asadero Tacos Al Carbon
720 E Main Street
Mesa
5 violations
Firerock Country Club
16000 E. Firerock Country Drive
Fountain Hills
6 violations
Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Sun Valley Lodge
12415 N. 103rd Avenue
Sun City
85351
Pedro’s
4938 W. Glendale Ave.
Glendale
85301
La Cabana Saloon
132 E. Wickenburg Way
Wickenburg
85358
Copper Door Bar & Grill
13818 N. 51st Ave.
Glendale
85306
Sunrise Middle School
4960 E. Acoma Drive
Scottsdale
85254
Burger King
1001 N. Arizona Avenue
Chandler
85224
