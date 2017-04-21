Dirty Dining report for April 21, 2017

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Switch

2603 N Central Ave.

Phoenix

4 violations

Skippy’s Grill and Cantina

23858 S Power Rd.

Queen Creek

4 violations

El Asadero Tacos Al Carbon

720 E Main Street

Mesa

5 violations

Firerock Country Club

16000 E. Firerock Country Drive

Fountain Hills

6 violations

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Sun Valley Lodge

12415 N. 103rd Avenue

Sun City

85351

Pedro’s

4938 W. Glendale Ave.

Glendale

85301

La Cabana Saloon

132 E. Wickenburg Way

Wickenburg

85358

Copper Door Bar & Grill

13818 N. 51st Ave.

Glendale

85306

Sunrise Middle School

4960 E. Acoma Drive

Scottsdale

85254

Burger King

1001 N. Arizona Avenue

Chandler

85224

