Dirty Dining report for April 21, 2017

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Switch
2603 N Central Ave.
Phoenix
4 violations

Skippy’s Grill and Cantina
23858 S Power Rd.
Queen Creek
4 violations

El Asadero Tacos Al Carbon
720 E Main Street
Mesa
5 violations

Firerock Country Club
16000 E. Firerock Country Drive
Fountain Hills
6 violations

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Sun Valley Lodge
12415 N. 103rd Avenue
Sun City
85351

Pedro’s
4938 W. Glendale Ave.
Glendale
85301

La Cabana Saloon
132 E. Wickenburg Way
Wickenburg
85358

Copper Door Bar & Grill
13818 N. 51st Ave.
Glendale
85306

Sunrise Middle School
4960 E. Acoma Drive
Scottsdale
85254

Burger King
1001 N. Arizona Avenue
Chandler
85224

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack