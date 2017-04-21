ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 21-24)

Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (April 21-24), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A stretch of northbound Interstate 17 near downtown Phoenix will be closed this weekend for rubberized asphalt resurfacing.

The Arizona Department of Transportation also says Interstate 10 ramps to northbound I-17 at the "Stack" interchange will be closed.

Drivers should consider alternate routes to steer clear of the restrictions.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 14-17)]

Here is ADOT's list of planned freeway restrictions this weekend (April 21-24):

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between 19th Avenue and Thomas Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 24) for rubberized asphalt resurfacing. Both I-10 ramps to northbound I-17 at the "Stack" interchange closed. McDowell Road closed in both directions at I-17 for bridge work. Southbound I-17 left lane closed near McDowell Road. DETOUR : Consider alternate routes due to anticipated delays on northbound I-17. Alternate routes include westbound I-10 starting near Sky Harbor Airport to northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 to reach I-17. Expect heavy traffic on local detour routes, including northbound I-17 frontage road. Note: Arizona Diamondbacks fans are asked to plan ahead for travel to or from Chase Field this weekend. Avoid postgame routes toward northbound I-17 closure.

: Consider alternate routes due to anticipated delays on northbound I-17. Alternate routes include westbound I-10 starting near Sky Harbor Airport to northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 to reach I-17. Expect heavy traffic on local detour routes, including northbound I-17 frontage road. Note: Arizona Diamondbacks fans are asked to plan ahead for travel to or from Chase Field this weekend. Avoid postgame routes toward northbound I-17 closure. Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight between Perryville Road and Estrella Parkway from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (April 22) for construction that includes sign installation. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Perryville Road closed. Westbound I-10 also narrowed to three lanes between Estrella Parkway and Sarival Avenue. DETOUR : Allow extra travel time, be prepared to slow down in work zones and consider alternate routes. Consider using other eastbound on-ramps, including Sarival Avenue, while Perryville Road on-ramp is closed.

: Allow extra travel time, be prepared to slow down in work zones and consider alternate routes. Consider using other eastbound on-ramps, including Sarival Avenue, while Perryville Road on-ramp is closed. Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane between Perryville Road and Estrella Parkway from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (April 23) for construction that includes lane striping. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Perryville Road and Sarival Avenue closed. Eastbound off-ramps at Citrus Road and Estrella Parkway closed. DETOUR : Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Nearby available ramps include the eastbound I-10 off-ramps at Perryville Road or Bullard Avenue and eastbound on-ramp at Estrella Parkway.

: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Nearby available ramps include the eastbound I-10 off-ramps at Perryville Road or Bullard Avenue and eastbound on-ramp at Estrella Parkway. Grand Avenue (US 60) narrowed to one lane in each direction between 107th Avenue and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (April 23) for resurfacing at the 111th Avenue and 113th Avenue intersections. Both 111th and 113th avenues closed at Grand Avenue. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes that include Peoria Avenue or Bell Road.

: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes that include Peoria Avenue or Bell Road. East- and westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed at times (left and/or right lane closures) near Rural Road from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (April 22-23) for underground utility work. Expect lane restrictions along US 60 off-ramps at Rural Road (both directions). DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zones.

: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zones. Northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) off-ramp at Highland Avenue closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (April 22) for city of Phoenix waterline work. DETOUR: Consider using other northbound off-ramps, including ramps at Indian School and Bethany Home roads.

[RELATED: Pat's Run road closures]

ICYMI: Updated ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 21-24) – Phoenix Area. MORE: https://t.co/B5A8UbfqFO pic.twitter.com/DoqZbmgo5j — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 21, 2017

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona's transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.