Buckeye police warn of disturbing trend in vehicle break-ins

Police in Buckeye say burglars are targeting unlocked cars and stealing weapons. 21 April 2017

Buckeye police say an “overwhelming majority” of recent vehicle burglaries involve cars left unlocked. In an even more disturbing trend, police say recent incidents involve thieves who are swiping guns from cars.

So far this year, Buckeye police have investigated 86 vehicle burglaries as a result of forced entry or cars left unlocked.

Victims have reported nine handguns, two shotguns, one nail gun and three holsters stolen.

The last vehicle burglary resulting in a stolen gun happened April 20 near 216th Drive and Watkins.

“I think people should not be leaving them in their cars,” says neighbor, Kayla Uszodi. “I don’t understand why people would do that.”

The bigger question is, where are the stolen weapons winding up?

“In this community, there’s a bunch of kids and everyone’s always out and doing things,” says neighbor, Lorraine Fernandez. “So definitely I don’t want anything to happen.”

Buckeye police acknowledge some victims may be embarrassed to report stolen items as a result of an unlocked car, but they say people must report these incidents so officers can track down suspects and stolen guns.

