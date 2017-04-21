Phoenix Police make arrest in 2015 murder

Authorities in Phoenix say they have made an arrest for a 2015 murder after linking a handgun to the crime.

Phoenix police arrested Aaron Juan Saucedo Wednesday night after a gun he had owned was linked to homicide.

[RELATED: Man found shot near his vehicle at Phoenix apartment complex]

[RELATED: Reward offered in shooting death of Phoenix man]

According to court paperwork, Saucedo owned a 9 mm handgun back in August of 2015 when 61-year-old Raul Romero was discovered shot at an apartment complex near 900 E. Montebello Avenue in Phoenix. Romero died at the scene.

Court documents say that Saucedo sold his handgun to a pawn shop 16 days after Romero's murder. The gun was then sold by the pawn shop to a new owner the following June.

[RAW VIDEO: Man accused of 2015 murder makes first court appearance]

After tracking down the gun's new owner and test firing some rounds, investigators were able to make a ballistics match between shell casings from the scene and shell casings from test rounds. Saucedo was arrested soon afterward.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.