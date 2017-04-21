'Person of interest' in custody in Phoenix 'Serial Street Shooter' case

Multiple sources tell CBS 5 Investigates that Phoenix police have a person in custody who they are calling a "person of interest" in the notorious "Serial Street Shooter" case.

The person was arrested on unrelated charges this week.

Police have been investigating a string of deadly shootings that started in the Maryvale section of west Phoenix and spread to the city's central core and east side.

Investigators linked nine shootings from March to July 2016 that resulted in seven deaths. Two other people were hurt.

Multiple sources within the Valley law enforcement community tell us the Phoenix police SWAT team made the arrest within the past few days. The "person of interest" was arrested on unrelated charges that involved a gun.

A 22-year-old man who helped police develop a composite sketch of the serial killer said investigators came to his home this week and showed him a photo line-up with six potential suspects. He said he was relieved to hear police may have made a break in the case.

"Hopefully, mothers and fathers and society can feel a little bit safer," he said.

The man, who asked not to be identified, was nearly shot July 11, 2016, while driving home from the laundromat with his 4-year-old nephew.

A relative of another victim, one who suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds on March 18, 2016, said their family was also re-interviewed by police two days ago.

Investigators have said in the past they believe the attacks were carried out by a lanky Hispanic man in his early 20s, but they are leaving open the possibility that someone else may have participated. They have not released a motive for the shootings, however, officers do not believe the shooter targeted victims based on race.

