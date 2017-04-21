ADOT announces winners of safety message contest

After counting 8,000 votes, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Friday the winners of its Safety Message Contest.

The winning entries were: "That's the temperature -- not the speed limit" and "Single in HOV? Get a real date not a court date," according to a news release from ADOT.

Ashley Servatius and Jim Atkinson, both Phoenix residents, submitted the winning messages, according to the news release.

The winning messages will appear on overhead signs Friday, but the "temperature" message will remain through Sunday evening. The "HOV" message will appear again on Monday, according to the news release.

ADOT received more than 6,700 submissions, of which 20 were safety message finalists.

According to ADOT, messages that did not win the contest will be considered for future use.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.