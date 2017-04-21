Monday, April 24, 2017

Grilled Fish Tacos with Cucumber Pico and Spinach Salad with Ahi and Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette

Visit www.TomsTavernAZ.com or call 602-257-1688 for more information.

6 Simple Tips to Save Money this Summer

For more information, visit https://slickdeals.net/.

Homemade BBQ Sauce

The Homemade BBQ Sauce Recipe can be found here. To learn more, visit www.goodthymekitchen.com.

5 Simple Ways to Give Back

Amanda Goossen is a lifestyle blogger. Visit her blog at amandagoossen.com.

Craft Spirits Festival and a Variety of Mules

The Chandler Craft Spirits Festival is on April 29th. For more information, visit chandlercraftspiritsfestival.com or call 480-586-6711.

Nuvell Clinics Medspa

Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics.

Aqua Therapy Tubs

Visit www.AquaTherapyTubs.com or call 602-774-0406.

Dr. Ramsey

To make your appointment with The Center for Natural Healing call 480-970-0077 or visit www.drramsey.com.

Express Flooring

For more information visit www.ExpressFlooring.com or call 1-800-EXPRESS / 602-864-3300.

Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

