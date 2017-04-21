Pat's Run road closures

The City of Tempe is gearing up for Pat's Run and that means there will be heavy traffic in the area this weekend as well as road closures. Pat's Run will be in downtown Tempe this Saturday, April 22 with the main parts of the event at Sun Devil Stadium.

The event has sold out and will host 28,000 runners and walkers.

While driving to the event expect delays, try to arrive early and park downtown. Some of the road restrictions will begin the afternoon of Friday, April 21.

If driving on Loop 202 or southbound from Scottsdale, avoid using Rural/Scottsdale Road as it will be closed southbound between Gilbert Drive and 6th Street.

Use Priest Drive, Mill Avenue, or McClintock Drive as alternates. To get around the event, use University Drive, McDowell Road, Priest Drive, or McClintock Drive.

The following closure will occur from 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21 to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22:

Packard Drive closed in both directions between 6th Street and Rio Salado Parkway

Street restrictions and closures from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 include:

6th Street closed in both directions between Rural Road and Veterans Way

Alpha Dr closed in both directions between University Dr and 6th St.

Rio Salado Parkway closed in both directions between Rural Road and Ash Avenue

Mill Avenue closed northbound between 3rd Street and Washington Street/Curry Road

Curry Road closed eastbound and westbound between Mill and College avenues

Lakeview Drive closed in both directions at Curry Road

College Avenue closed southbound between Curry Road and Gilbert Drive

Gilbert Drive closed eastbound between College Avenue and Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale/Rural Road closed southbound between Gilbert Drive and University

Scottsdale/Rural Road closed northbound between Rio Salado Parkway and the SR202

Rio Salado Parkway closed westbound at McClintock

SR202 eastbound off-ramp at Scottsdale Road closed

SR202 westbound on-ramp at Scottsdale Road closed

SR202 westbound off-ramp at Scottsdale Road restricted to northbound traffic only on Scottsdale Road

