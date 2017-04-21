Pat Tillman Scholar Joseph Wheaton gave up law career to teach childrenPosted: Updated:
Pat's Run StoriesMore>>
-
Thousands hit the pavement for Pat's Run
Thousands hit the pavement for Pat's Run
If you didn't run in Pat's Run Saturday morning, you probably know someone who did! Thousands of people hit the pavement Saturday morning for the 13th annual Pat's Run, and the event is being called another huge success.More >
If you didn't run in Pat's Run Saturday morning, you probably know someone who did! Thousands of people hit the pavement Saturday morning for the 13th annual Pat's Run, and the event is being called another huge success.More >
SLIDESHOW: 13th Annual Pat's Run
SLIDESHOW: 13th Annual Pat's Run
It's the day we've been waiting for -- the 13th Annual Pat's Run. And just look at what we did together! Congratulations and thank you, Arizona's Family!More >
It's the day we've been waiting for -- the 13th Annual Pat's Run. And just look at what we did together! Congratulations and thank you, Arizona's Family!More >
Pat's Run road closures
Pat's Run road closures
The City of Tempe is gearing up for Pat's Run and that means traffic in the area this weekend as well as road closures.More >
The City of Tempe is gearing up for Pat's Run and that means traffic in the area this weekend as well as road closures.More >
Pat Tillman Scholar Joseph Wheaton gave up law career to teach children
Pat Tillman Scholar Joseph Wheaton gave up law career to teach children
A former Army Ranger who served his country in the military is on a new path. Joseph Wheaton is now inspiring children's minds through teaching. Being a Pat Tillman Scholar helped pay for his master's degree in education. As an Army Ranger, Wheaton met Pat Tillman a couple of times.More >
A former Army Ranger who served his country in the military is on a new path. Joseph Wheaton is now inspiring children's minds through teaching. Being a Pat Tillman Scholar helped pay for his master's degree in education. As an Army Ranger, Wheaton met Pat Tillman a couple of times.More >