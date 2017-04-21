Loop 202 westbound reopened at 32nd Street after serious crash

A serious crash closed Loop 202 westbound at 32nd Street in Phoenix Friday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash involved 10 vehicles including a semi. Three people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Arizona DPS, the traffic was stopped as normal rush-hour traffic does when a semi was unable to stop.

The commercial vehicle ran into the stopped traffic causing a chain reaction crash.

Arizona DPS cleared the crash and the freeway has reopened.

L-202 WB remains closed at 32nd St for a crash. The 52nd St/Van Buren exit is your last chance to avoid delays. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/jDJMuFd3IZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 21, 2017

Expect a long delay on L-202 WB because of a closure at 32nd St. Use I-10 as an alternate route. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/Twk2uuzNbk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 21, 2017

Traffic stuck in the backup on L-202 WB at 24th St is being allowed to get past the crash in the right lane. It's very slow. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/gt9qWLoVuX — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 21, 2017

