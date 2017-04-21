Loop 202 westbound reopened at 32nd Street after serious crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
A serious crash closed Loop 202 westbound at 32nd Street in Phoenix Friday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The crash involved 10 vehicles including a semi. Three people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Arizona DPS, the traffic was stopped as normal rush-hour traffic does when a semi was unable to stop.
The commercial vehicle ran into the stopped traffic causing a chain reaction crash.
Arizona DPS cleared the crash and the freeway has reopened.
Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.